Thomas, Mary Ellen

August 23, 1953 - August 26, 2020 Mary Ellen Thomas, 67, of Bristol, Tenn, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Snow Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Charlotte Thomas Pickel; nephew, Matthew Pickel; beloved aunts, Christine Smith, Lois Thomas White, and Helen Thomas Cress; beloved uncles, Raymond Snow, Fred Bowery, William Bowery, and Gene Thomas; and first cousin, Debbie Patterson. She was a Bristol native all her life and had a good soul. Not only a hard worker starting after high school, but she worked some even after retiring. She was previously employed at Sperry Univac and Exide. Mary is survived by her sisters, Shelby Thomas and Nellie Thomas McKinney and husband Thurman; brothers, William Thomas Jr. and Jody Thomas; beloved aunt, Shirley Thomas Hess; beloved uncles, Bobby Thomas and Kenneth Thomas; nieces and nephews, Joshua Jackson and Amber Thomas; great-nieces and nephews, Morgan, Savanna, Emily, Amira, Mason, Evan and Sterling; and great friends, Chris Emmert and Ronnie Holt. Mary was married to Jimmy Blankenship and even though they went their separate ways remained friends all these years. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Pat Parham officiating. The burial will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mary Thomas and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory 2223 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620
