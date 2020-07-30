Thatcher, USMC, Retired, Major Thomas Michael "Tom"

Major Thomas Michael "Tom" Thatcher, USMC, Retired June 25, 1958 - July 26, 2020 Major Thomas Michael "Tom" Thatcher, age 62, of Bristol, Tenn., took his final flight home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Price and Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m., prior to the service. A funeral procession will depart Weaver Funeral Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. for burial at Glenwood Cemetery. A White Rose Ceremony will be conducted by Sigma Chi, with full military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard And Patton-Crosswhite VFW Post 6975. Online condolences may be registered at Weaver Funeral Home Bristol, TN 37620. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
