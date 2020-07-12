Pastor Thomas L. Thacker, age 67, of Jefferson, S.C., currently residing in Seymour, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Thacker, Pastor Charles Biggs and Pastor Dean Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Crumley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

