Terry, Susan Hamel

February 24, 1948 - September 1, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Susan Hamel Terry, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Grace Healthcare. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in nursing. Susan spent her career as a nurse working in hospitals and later in smaller practices due to health challenges. She was very social and fun loving, and enjoyed meeting other people. In her quiet time, Susan enjoyed sewing and crafting. When her health prevented her from attending church, she enjoyed the services that local churches would hold in her care facility. Susan will be remembered for her energy and the laughter that surrounded her. Susan was preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Douglas Patrick Terry, and her parents, William J. and June Ross Hamel. She is survived by her sons, Craig Terry and wife, Chelsea, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and John David Terry of Abingdon; sisters, Sandy Joyce of Hurricane, W.Va., and Sally Epton of Fla.; and brother, William J. Hamel Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Susan's memory: online at www.parkinson.org or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Susan Hamel Terry is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service and Crematory
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.