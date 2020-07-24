MECHANICSVILLE/MARION W. Kent Taylor, beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Kent was a 1981 graduate of Colonial Heights High School in Colonial Heights, Virginia, and he was a 1985 graduate of Emory & Henry College. He enjoyed acting in many plays during high school and college and spent a summer during college acting in the Smokey Mountain Passion Play. Kent's interest in computers and electronics . . . Seriously? Who cares about this crap? An obituary isn't a resume. Kent loved cats, his cats, and a few others. Kent did not love Byron's and Bruce's dog Muffin. He shamelessly danced a jig when Muffin died. Kent loved the Beatles, home improvement shows on HGTV, The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, role-playing games, science-fiction, and as one friend said, "other stuff of nerds." Kent did NOT love people touching his stuff. Kent did NOT love people who did not use the English language "good." (Haha!) Kent loved little kids, and they loved him. Maybe because he was able to maintain a level of happiness and curiosity that eludes most adults. He loved Disney World, Donald Duck, and Spider-Man. Most of all, Kent loved his family, the one he was born into and the one he created for himself with his friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Owens Taylor. He is survived by his father, William A. Taylor of Wytheville, Virginia; sister, Kim Taylor Christopherson (Brent) of Kalispell, Montana; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday July 27, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Taylor Family.
