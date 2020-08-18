Taylor, Sandra "Sandy" Olinger

May 11, 1956 - August 17, 2020 Sandra "Sandy" Olinger Taylor, age 64, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She graduated from nursing school in 1980, and then worked for Valley Nursing Home for over 40 years. Sandy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Cardwell Town Freewill Baptist Church. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Doris Olinger; sister, Joanne Overbay; and brother, Thier Olinger. She is survived by her husband of 47 years of marriage, Manuel Taylor; one son, Kevin Taylor and wife, Stephanie, of Saltville, Va.; stepfather, Ted Wilson of Glade Spring, Va.; granddaughter and daughter at heart, Megan Taylor and special friend David Frye; special grandsons, Jacob and Bryson Taylor; brother, Donald Olinger and wife, Teresa, of Marion, Va.; special brother-in-law, Donald Overbay of Glade Spring, Va.; special sister-in-law, Terri Olinger of Cleveland, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Cardwell Town Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The burial will be following at the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at the church. Everyone is asked to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sandra "Sandy" Olinger Taylor family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
