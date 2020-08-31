Taylor, Anthony Tron-Dion

 Skip to main content
Anthony Tron-Dion Taylor was born on May 23, 2000, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. for 3 years and finished his education online through Virginia High School in Bristol, Va. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lee St. Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Due to covid-19 CDC and state of Virginia guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. Anthony Taylor and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.

