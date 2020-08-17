Taylor, Andrew W. "Andy"

July 18, 1948 - August 15, 2020 Andrew W. "Andy" Taylor passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Farris Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Taylor. Farris Funeral Service 427 East Main Street
