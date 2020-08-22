Taylor, Andrew "Andy" Harry

July 18, 1948 - August 15, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Andrew Harry "Andy" Taylor, 72, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. The funeral service for Andy Taylor will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Roger O'Quinn, Andy's best friend, as minister, and Brother Fonzo Randolph officiating. Burial will follow at Fall Hill Cemetery, North Fork River Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfueralservice.com. Mr. Taylor and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
