Taylor, Andrew "Andy" Harry

July 18, 1948 - August 15, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Andrew Harry "Andy" Taylor, 72, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 18, 1948, in Washington County, Va., near the Saltville area to the late Rev. Edward P. Taylor and the late Virginia Lee Stallard Taylor. Andy was a former employee of Dutt & Wagner of Abingdon Va. and attended Harvest Time Holiness Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Troy Taylor, Jeff Taylor, and Silas Taylor; sisters, Roxie Hockett, Loretta Mitchell, and Juanita Chappell; and one grandson, Elisha Smith. Survivors are his loving wife of 38 years and 11 months, Patty Rowe Taylor. son, Andrew E. Taylor of the home; daughter, Rosalee Smith and husband, Josh, of Flatwoods, Ky.; three grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Sierra Smith, Connor Smith, and Kaiden Smith; brothers, Roy Taylor and wife, Lois, and Fullen Taylor and wife, Janie, all of Saltville, Va.; sister, Bonda Jackson of Abingdon Va.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ellis and Joyce Rowe, Fred and Elizabeth Rowe, Brady Hess, Opal Rowe, and Norma Taylor. The funeral service for Andy Taylor will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Roger O'Quinn, Andy's best friend, as minister. Burial will follow at Fall Hill Cemetery, North Fork River Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfueralservice.com. Mr. Taylor and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.