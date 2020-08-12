You have permission to edit this article.
Tate, Michael Shawn
Tate, Michael Shawn

September 3, 1960 - August 9, 2020 Michael Shawn Tate, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 3, 1960, in Newark, N.J., a son of the late Raymond Krakowiak and Gloria Tate Gately. Michael lived most of his life in the Bristol area and retired from UPS. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his sons, Michael Shaun Tate II, and wife, Bethany, and Christopher Ryan Tate; grandsons, Brody and Brock Tate; mother of his children, Kathy Tate; sister, Christine Byrns and husband, Bill; brother, Vincent Gately; several nephews, aunts and uncles. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Lee Hwy, Bristol, Va., with Aaron Noe officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

