Stophel, Roger Lynn

October 10, 1966 - August 16, 2020 Roger Lynn Stophel, age 53, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 10, 1966, in Bristol, Tenn., and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He worked at Kings Tire Service, and was a member of Vance Bible Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford E. Stophel. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathaleen Stophel; mother, Audra Stophel,; sister, Teresa Roark and husband, Doug; nieces, Miranda Roark, Justice Walden, Hannah Walden, Kaitlyn Walden, Aeriyana Turner and Diovian Howard; nephews, Doug Roark, L.J. Walden, Adam Walden, Andrew Walden, Kingston Howard, Khyron Howard and Oren Howard, and several great nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Stophel will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Glenn Walden officiating. The visitation will be from 6 until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020,in Shipley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the VFW Honor Guard. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: XEEWGS Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
