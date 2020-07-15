Stapleton, Phyllis J.

Phyllis J. Stapleton, 76, of Lebanon, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Mrs. Stapleton was born on August 31, 1943, in Bee, Va., the daughter of the late Reverend Roy and Mary Farmer Stevens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Stapleton. Survivors include her son, Michael Stapleton and wife, Adriana, of Coppell, Texas; daughters, Michelle Larimer and husband, Edward, of Bristol, Tenn., and Tara Horn and husband, Tony, of Rosedale, Va.; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living and Legacy Hospice in Cedar Bluff, Va., for their extraordinary care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, with the Rev. Paul Day officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. Share memories and condolences with the Stapleton family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Stapleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.