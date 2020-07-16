MEADOWVIEW, Va. Mary Kay Stanberry, age 73, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. Mary was born in Champagne, Ill., on July 24, 1946. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Dragoo; sister, Dot Wilson and husband, John; and stepson, Vincent Stanberry. She was a graduate of Emory & Henry College, earning her Masters Degree in Education. After college, she began her career in teaching in Chilhowie, and later retiring with 30 years of service from Washington Co. Schools. She spent many years following her retirement doing taxes for H&R Block. Mary was a faithful and very active member at Olde Glade Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Stanberry is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Stanberry of Meadowview; mother, Edna Matthews Dragoo of Raleigh, N.C.; three sons, Eric Puckett of Chilhowie, Chris Puckett and wife, Judy, of Great Falls, S.C., and Michael Puckett and wife, Margot of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Eric Puckett Jr., Tyler Puckett, Ethan Puckett, Callie Puckett, Lilly Puckett, and Everett Puckett; brother, Bob Dragoo and wife, Anita, of Raleigh, NC; stepson, Travis Stanberry of Los Angeles, Calif.; step grandson, Jackson; and several other loving family and church friends. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Glade Spring with the Reverend Timothy Bird officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Stanberry family.
