Stanberry, Mary Kay

MEADOWVIEW, Va. Mary Kay Stanberry, age 73, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the ValleyHealth Care Center in Chilhowie. Arrangements will be announced by Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie. www.bradleysfh.com.

