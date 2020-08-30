St. John, Paul Wayne

April 5, 1940 - Aug. 29, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Paul Wayne St. John passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 80, at home in Chilhowie, Va., after a long illness. Born and raised in Chilhowie, Va., at 23, he became a heavy equipment operator, moving his family to West Va., in 1965, to build their highway infrastructure, including the New River Gorge Bridge. From 1984 until 1988, he was a heavy equipment operator in the surface mining industry. From 1988 to 1995, he owned and operated St. John Construction. He and his wife returned to their beloved Chilhowie in 2014. He was born on April 5, 1940, in Chilhowie, Va., to Scott and Mae Price St. John. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters, and two grandchildren. Survivors include his loving and faithful wife, Mary "Joan" St. John; daughters, Trish (David) Cox of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Becky St. John of Beckley, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Jake Fink and fiance�, Lakelynn Keown, Caelan Cox and step-granddaughter, Christie (Clay) Boydston; and three brothers, Henry (Bonnie) St. John of Sandwich, Ill., Fred St. John of Congress, Ariz., and Cecil St. John of Chilhowie, Va. During his last days, he was lovingly attended to by two special caregivers, nurse, Charles Allison and niece, Sarah Thomas; as well as Hospice nurses, Kayla Miller and Sandy Pierce. We have also been richly blessed with family and neighbors who have loved us generously. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Grosses Creek Cemetery. We request that you wear masks and socially distance. Pastor Kenny Rich will conduct the service and Doug Tuell will sing. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that any memorial contributions be made to Lifeline, Inc., a non-profit that serves children with disabilities and their families in Chattanooga, at 1807 Tombras Avenue, East Ridge, TN 37412 or donate online at LifelineFamilies.org or St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. To make condolences to the family, please visit www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the St. John Family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.