Sproles, Oscar

March 14, 1942 - August 26, 2020 Oscar Sproles, age 78, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service for Mr. Sproles will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be members of the Goodson-Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Dept. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Goodson-Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Dept. 19864 Benhams Rd, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
