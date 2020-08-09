Sproles, Carolyn Ray

September 28, 1922 - August 7, 2020 Carolyn Ray Sproles, 97, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Hansonville, Va., on September 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Charles Richard Ray and Eliza Pippin Ray. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband E.H. Sproles; two brothers, Kemp Ray and Richard Ray; and four sisters, Danah Bays, Eva Fields, Kate Cutshaw, and Guyva Miller. Born and raised in Hansonville, Va., Carolyn lived most of her adult life in Bristol, Va. Carolyn worked at Massengills, the Fashion Shop for many years and later at the Country Mill. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Reading the Bible was her favorite thing to do. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and was still quilting until just recently. She was a longtime member of Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church. Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Vicki Hopkins and husband Gary; one granddaughter, Heather Connatser and husband, Brian; one grandson, Justin Hopkins; two great-grandsons, Brady Connatser and Dylan Connatser; and one great-granddaughter Finleigh Connatser; one special niece, Faye Wysor and husband Dan and one special nephew, David Bays. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews and many cousins. Carolyn was especially appreciative of her son in law Gary for all the help he provided over the years. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Caroline Hawthorne officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Sproles and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201; ph. #: (276-669-6141).
