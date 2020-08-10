You have permission to edit this article.
Sproles, Carolyn Ray
September 28, 1922 - August 7, 2020 Carolyn Ray Sproles, 97, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Caroline Hawthorne officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Sproles and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201, (276-669-6141).

