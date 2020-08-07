South, Preston Howard

April 25, 1926 - August 6, 2020 Preston Howard South, age 94, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1926. He was an avid farmer and retired from TVA in which he was a Foreman over the South Holston Dam project. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. South was a member of Walker Mountain Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Della Ray South of 66 years. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother, Laura South; his father, Smalling South; his brother, Albert South; and his brother, Fleenor South. Also, he was preceded in death by a very special niece, Edna Denton. Survivors include his sister, Nina "Tiny" Crowell; nephew-in-law, Marvin Denton; sister-in-laws, Jenny Rhea and husband, Randall, Ella Mae Lewis and husband, Kermit, and Georgia Cornett and husband, Bobby; and brother-in-law, James Mains and wife, Betti. Also surviving, two very special great nephews, David Denton and wife, Elaine, Randy Denton and wife, Renea; many special nephews, Randy Rhea, Travis Mains, Doug Cornett, Bert Moody, Todd Moody, Spencer Mains, Robbie Mains, and Tony Orfield; many special nieces, Marie Fritts, Denna Simcox, Rita Sue Peaks, Missy Clark, Shauna Rhea, Megan Austin, Tana Tucker, Anita Mains, Sandy Mains, Sherry Mains, Diane Mains, Pam Isaacs, Sharon Corum, and Jamie Mains; and special great great nephew, Ben Denton. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Admiration Healthcare Workers for all their time and service in caring for his day to day healthcare. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Rooty Branch Cemetery with the Rev. David Burrell officiating. Military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620
