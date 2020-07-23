Snow, Mary "Ruth"

SALTVILLE, Va. Mary "Ruth" Snow, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Ruth was a faithful member of the Chilhowie First Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Snow; daughter, Drema Barrett; son-in-law, Alfred "Tont" Osborne; parents, George "Bub" and Lula Coe Harris; and brothers, Alva, Ralph, and Billy Harris; Left to cherish her love and memories are her children, Brenda (John) Burrows, Dennis (Patty) Snow, and Rita (Steve) Frye; grandchildren, Lori (Chris) Perkins, Eric Snow, and Jordan Burrows and fianc�, Alex Barr; great-granddaughter, Toni Perkins; son-in-law, Mike Barrett; sister, Phyllis Taylor; and brothers, Charles, Robert, and George Harris. She is also survived by her family of the heart, Christine and Kay Harris, the Rev. Bob and Delaine Shupe, Heather McAllister Sullivan; her soul sisters, Dot Mathena, Patsy Rose, Bradley Osborne, and Mary "Mutt" Smith; and a host of loving family and friends to numerous to name but each had a special place in her heart. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Chilhowie First Church of God with the Rev. Bobby Dunn, the Rev. Rick Hayes, and the Rev. Matt Holman officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will be following the service at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor her for her many years of service and love of children by sending your memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or you can make an online donation at www.stjude.org. Words cannot express our thanks for the love and support shown to Mom and to us from Patty Hopkins, RN, an employee of Home Nursing Co., and a long time friend and a dedicated Christian Servant. A special thanks to each of you, her friends, for your visits, calls, and prayers. Your love and thoughtfulness made her days so much brighter. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary "Ruth" Snow family.
