Snow, Lola

April 30, 1935 - August 2, 2020 BRISTOL, Va. Lola Snow "Granny", 85, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in her sleep due to complications with her health. Born in Herndon, W.Va., daughter of William McKinley Graham and Letha Lusk Graham, Lola was a devoted Christian and member of Victory Baptist Church. She loved sewing and quilting, cooking, children, and her church. She will always be remembered by everyone she knew for her kind heart, selfless nature and willingness to help others. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Gillespie; her beloved grandchildren, Miranda Gillespie and her husband, Darryl, and Melinda O'Riley and her husband, Jason; her cherished great-grandchildren, Madison O'Riley and Patricia Shaver; and her loving siblings, Elise Cooper, Joyce Lily, Carol McNeely and Retha Mobley. Lola is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two loving husbands, Leo Ward and Earnest Snow; children, Charles Ward and Melinda Ward; and siblings, Alvis Graham, Oley Graham, Willie Graham, Herbert Graham, and Ada Cook. The graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memory Gardens Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Visitation with the family will be held in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victory Baptist Church Day Care Center, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send hugs from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Lola Snow "Granny" is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 East Main Street
