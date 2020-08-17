Sneed, Robert Russell "Rusty"

March 23, 1954 - August 16, 2020 MARION, Va. Robert Russell "Rusty" Sneed, age 66, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Smyth County, to the late W.R. "Dude" and Ruby Sneed. Rusty graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1972. He was a regional wrestling champion and a member of the Scarlett Hurricanes team that competed in state meets. He was also a high school golfer; and attended Wytheville Community College. Rusty continued his love of golf and made it his career. He was also an avid fisherman and maintained years of camping with loyal friends. Rusty is survived by his wife, Pat Porter; sisters, Susan Sneed, and Genie Haulsee and husband, Charles, all of Marion, Va.; niece, Lisa Gibson and husband, Tom, of Mt. Jackson, Va.; and great nieces, Alex and Callie. While no formal services are planned friends are welcome to extend sympathies to the family at home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354, or Mike Smythe Golf Scholarship Foundation, c/o Susan Sneed, 173 Gaston Lane, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Robert Russell "Rusty" Sneed, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rusty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
