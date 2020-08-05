Smithson, Rosemary Mutter

August 4, 1937 - August 4, 2020 Rosemary Mutter Smithson, age 83, passed away on her birthday, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Erwin, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late William Joseph and Vivian Whitehead Mutter, and she was a lifelong resident of the greater Bristol area. Rosemary was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tennessee where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Smithson; daughter, Barbara Ann Brewer and an infant daughter; sons, Billy Joe Brewer and David Whaley III, sisters, Bertie, Marie and Elizabeth; and brothers, Harvey, George, Joe, Jim and Punch. Surviving include her son, Doug Brewer and wife, Tammie; grandsons, Adam Brewer and Jason Howze; sister, Patricia Raines and husband, Rick; brother, Frank Mutter; special niece, Melissa Brewer; and best friends, Patsy Hood and Sandra Shortt. The funeral service for Mrs. Smithson will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rusty Veran officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 6:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, in Shipley Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Caris Hospice for their care and assistance. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.