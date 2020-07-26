Ronnie Smith, 83, was found dead at his home at 2156 Randolph St., Bristol, Va., on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Doris Draper Smith on May 27, 2009. He is survived by three children, Karen (Joe) Felty, Sharon (Larry) Quales, and Chris (Renee) Smith; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Bristol Seventh-day Adventist Church. Per his request, there will be no visitation or service.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.