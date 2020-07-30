Smith, Mildred R.

December 28, 1938 - July 29, 2020 Mildred R. Smith, age 81, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She retired from Washington County Virginia Social Services where she served as an eligibility worker for more than 20 years. She was of the Baptist faith. Mildred was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Singleton Ledford; husband of 52 years, William "Reece" Smith Sr.; son-in-law, Allen Null; and two sisters, Kate Kegley and Peggy Ranta. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Smith Null of the home; son, Reece Smith Jr. of Glade Spring, Va.; five sisters, Shirley Davidson of Bristol, Va., Sussan Ford-Ledford of Fla., Nancy King and husband, Andy, of N.C., Linda Puckett and husband, Jim, of Tenn., and Kathy Erickson of Wash.; three grandchildren, Faith Smith Johnson of Abingdon, Jordan Tyler Smith of Bristol, Va., and Rebecca Null of the home; seven great-grandchildren, Nickiah, Adayla, Kymoni, Juelle, Kylan, Kobe, and Klara; niece, Amy and husband, Dave; nephew, Steve; and several more exceptional and beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Rose Cemetery with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or Faith in Action, P.O. Box 2419, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Mildred R. Smith is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700). Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
