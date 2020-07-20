Margaret Julia Smith, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 p.m., with Minister Ron Musick officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Smith and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

