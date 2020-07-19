Margaret Julia Smith, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Linlithgow, Scotland, on March 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Robert and Lilias Dumbreck Dalrymple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Fugate Smith; and brothers, Roy and Ian Dalrymple. Margaret was a loving and a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a Legal Assistant for many years after immigrating to the United States in 1965. She enjoyed reading suspense and mystery novels, going on road trips and golfing. Margaret is survived by her son, James Robert McPherson Smith; grandson, Keiran James Smith; granddaughter, Aidan Elisabeth Smith; and sister, Ena Wilson. The family would like to express a special thank you to Bristol Regional Medical Center Staff for all the love and care shown to Margaret. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, in Bristol, Va. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 p.m., with Minister Ron Musick officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Smith and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
