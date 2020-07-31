Smith, Lloyd Alfred

December 18, 1936 - July 30, 2020 Lloyd Alfred Smith, age 83, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Cedar Bluff, Va. He was born December 18, 1936, in West Virginia. He was a member of the Sun City Center United Methodist Church in Florida. Mr. Smith was a retired school teacher and driver's education instructor at Richlands High School. He was an avid West Virginia Fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Herma Smith and his wife, Shirley Smith. Mr. Smith is survived by three nieces, two nephews; a host of friends at the Commonwealth Assisted Living facility and also in the Richlands area and Sun City Center, Fla. area. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Chad Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 523, Richlands, VA 24641. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Lloyd Alfred Smith is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.