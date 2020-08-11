Slemp, Pauline

WEST DANTE, Va. Pauline Slemp, 85, born on December 11, 1934, entered into her eternal rest, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mountain View Regional Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Proverbs 31: 28-29 "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all." She was born in Dante, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Slemp; one daughter, Janice Slone; one grandson, Rickie Dale Slemp Jr.; mother, Alice Tipton; three brothers, Melvin Tipton, Clovis Tipton, and Harless Tipton; and one sister, Mavis McCoy. Left to cherish precious memories are her children; three sons, Stephen (Rita) Slemp, Dale (Joy) Slemp, and Randall (Angie) Slemp; two daughters, Paula (Rick) Compton and Reba (Wesley) McCowan; son-in-law, Al Slone; 13 grandchildren, 14 grandchildren and one arriving in November; three sisters, Sylvia Kilgore, Anne (Bill) Niner, and Yvonne (Robert) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and the devoted and compassionate caregivers at Mountain View Regional Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Psalm 30:5 "..weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning." Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia, the Slemp family are following directives outlined and are limiting attendance to the Funeral Service to all family including immediate and extended family members of Pauline. Funeral services for Pauline Slemp will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Doug Kilgore officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's disease, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences may be sent to the Slemp family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Castlewood Funeral Home P.O. Box 640
