March 19, 1942 - July 26, 2020 On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Robert "Allen" Slagle gained his heavenly wings after a brief illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family has requested that the visitation be private. However, anyone is welcome to attend the graveside service. If you are unable to attend the graveside service but would like to pay your respects, please gather at Eastern Little League at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. as the family makes their way to Mountain View Cemetery. For anyone planning to attend the graveside service, the family is asking that you please stay six feet apart as well as wear a mask for the safety of the family and others. Flowers are welcome, but if you would like to donate, the family is asking that you make donation to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University in honor of his son, Ricky Slagle. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. If you wish to be part of the procession, please arrive at Blevins Funeral Home, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201, by 1 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Slagle and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St.

