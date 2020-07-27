March 19, 1942 - July 26, 2020 On Sunday, June 26, 2020, Robert "Allen" Slagle gained his heavenly wings after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Helen Slagle; daughter, Lori Beauchemin and husband Eric of Lincoln, Rhode Island; daughter-in-law, Cathy Slagle; as well as grandchildren, Samantha Counts, Amanda Reynolds and husband Phillip, Zachary Counts, Kelli DePaolo and husband Jim, and Reed Boettger; as well as great grandchildren, Walker Reynolds, Abby, Regan, and Millie DePaolo, and Edan Johnson; step-grandchildren, Adam and Tara Johnson; sister-in-law, Gloria Slagle; nephews, Tim, David, and Jason Slagle; and lifelong friend, Jeff Davidson. Allen is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Slagle; great granddaughter, Emersyn Arnold; two brothers, Teddy and Gerald; parents, Jim and Mabel Slagle; along with his grandparents and great grandparents. Allen was a loving husband, wonderful father, and amazing grandfather. The family will miss his many stories and the way he always made them laugh. Allen was a lifelong resident of Bristol, VA and a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Allen retired from the Bristol Virginia Sheriff's Department in 2007, but continued to work for Senior Navigator until 2019. Allen was actively involved in all aspects of the community and in countless organizations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Allen was well known in the little league circuit, especially at Eastern Little League, where he coached, umpired, and mentored many in this community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family has requested that the visitation be private. However, anyone is welcome to attend the graveside service. If you are unable to attend the graveside service but would like to pay your respects, please gather at Eastern Little League at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, as the family makes their way to Mountain View Cemetery. For anyone planning to attend the graveside service, the family is asking that you please stay six feet apart as well as wear a mask for the safety of the family and others. Flowers are welcome, but if you would like to donate, the family is asking that you make donation to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University in honor of his son, Ricky Slagle. Pallbearers will be Zachary Counts, Edan Johnson, Phillip Reynolds, Jim DePaolo, Scott Wise, Eric Beauchemin, and Jeff Davidson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bristol Virginia Sheriff's Office, Senior Navigator, VHSL officials, members of Allen's Sunday school class, and all of his wonderful neighbors. A Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. If you wish to be part of the procession, please arrive at Blevins Funeral Home, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201 by 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Slagle and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St.
