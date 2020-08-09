Shumaker, Geneva Reed

You have permission to edit this article.
July 6, 1926 - August 8, 2020 Geneva Reed Shumaker, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was of the Baptist Faith. During her working years, she was employed at Big Jack Manufacturing for 34 years. Until just before her passing, Geneva lived by herself and took great pride in having a clean and organized home. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard; parents Roy Lee and Dora Barrett Reed; brothers Worley, Billy and Roy Reed; infant sister Helen Louise Reed and step son Jimmy Shumaker. Geneva is survived by her sister Stella Lasley, the late Howard Lasley's wife of Lebanon, Va.; nieces and nephews Sharon McCracken, Judy Lasley, David Reed, Billy Reed, Inky Lasley, Tommy Reed and Reba Fleenor. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery; Bristol, Tenn., with Brother Darrell Watson officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online or Send Hugs from Home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main Street; Abingdon, Va. 24210

Service information

Aug 11
Graveside
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
3:00PM
Glenwood
839 Old Bluff City Hwy
Bristol, TN 37620
