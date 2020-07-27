April 30, 1947 - July 26, 2020 MARION, Va. John David Shuler, age 73, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center, in Chilhowie, Va. David was born on April 30, 1947, in Rural Retreat, Va., to the late Claude and Agnes Shuler. He grew up in Marion, Va., where he graduated from Marion High School and Steed College. David joined the Army in 1969 and proudly served his country until 1971, including a tour in Vietnam. In 1990 he married his sweetheart, Lillian Lynch. David was family oriented and helped not only with the family business but also in taking care of his mother in times of need. He believed in the Lord, and lived by the Good Book. David was always there to help his family, friends, and others to the best of his ability. May God look over and protect him for eternity. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Lillian Lynch Shuler; brother, Jimmy Shuler; and sister-in-law, Shirley Marie Shuler. David is survived by his brothers, Calvin Shuler of Salem, Va., and Billy Shuler and wife, Annette; niece, Lisa Marie Shuler, all of Marion, Va.; nephew, Brandon Lee Shuler; great-nephews, Payton Lee Shuler and Weston Andrew Shuler, all of Havlock, N.C. In keeping with David's wishes, a private family service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made in David's honor to the Presbyterian Children's Home of the Highlands, P.O. Box 545, Wytheville, VA 24382, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share memories of John David Shuler, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for David's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

