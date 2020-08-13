Shoun, Betty Troutman

Betty Troutman Shoun October 17, 1931 - August 11, 2020 JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. Betty Troutman Shoun, 88, formerly of the Rhea Valley community of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. Betty was born in Glade Spring, Va., on October 17, 1931, to the late Ernest and Margaret Troutman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Shoun and one brother, Bernard Troutman. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Nesbit and husband. Charles Nesbit Jr. of Pfafftown, N.C., and Sarah Scott of Kingsport, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Kathryn Nesbit and John Scott (Kathryn Crowell). A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shoun. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
