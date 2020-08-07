Shortt, Dorothy Widner

April 5, 1933 - August 6, 2020 Dorothy Widner Shortt, 87, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Abingdon, Va., on April 5, 1933, a proud daughter of the late Ben and Inez Constantine Booher Widner. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Elmer Washington Shortt. Dorothy attended Holston Valley Baptist Church, Abingdon, Va. She retired from Gordon Garments after more than 20 years of service. She loved gardening, canning and reading her Bible. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janice Shortt; son, James "Jim" Shortt and wife, Jewel; sister, Geraldine Thompson and husband, Joe; granddaughter, Michelle Bardinelli and husband, James; and great-grandson, Matthew. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Garden, Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Paul Ketron officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Shortt and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee Street, Bristol VA 24201
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.