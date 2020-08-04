Shepard, Audrey

July 17, 1926 - August 2, 2020 Mrs. Audrey Ellen Honaker Shepard, age 94, of the New Garden Road section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in a Lebanon, Virginia hospital. Born on July 17, 1926, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Abram and Henrietta Gilbert Honaker. A 1944, graduate of Honaker High School, she had lived most of her life in the area and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Shepard; one son, Grant William Shepard; great-grandson, Dawson Shepard; two brothers, Billy Eugene Honaker and Robert Lee Honaker; sister-in-law, Anna Pearl Honaker; and two brothers-in-law, Rex Compton and Danny Howard. Survivors include four children, Garland Odell Shepard and wife, Betty of Honaker, Carolyn Harrison and husband, Eddie of Bristol, Virginia, Larry Allen Shepard and wife, Lucy of Honaker, and Donna Faye Shepard of Hansonville; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Shepard; four sisters, Georgia Compton of Roanoke, Opal Brown of Orlando, Florida, Dollie Slate and husband, Roger of Salem, and Bonnie Howard and significant other, Carroll Dinkle of Alta Vista, Virginia; two brothers, Bennie Honaker of Plain City, Ohio, and Herman Lee Honaker and wife, Vivian, of Honaker; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August8, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia, with the Rev. Rick Thompson officiating. Interment will follow. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 until 1:30 p.m., at which time the funeral procession will depart for the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net. Honaker Funeral Home
Service information
1:00PM-1:30PM
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
2:00PM
4686 Redbud Highway, Route 80
POUNDING MILL, VA 24260
