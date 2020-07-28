Shelley, Rudy Marvin

January 2, 1949 - July 25, 2020 Rudy Marvin Shelley, age 71, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. The committal and interment will follow the service at Sproles Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Military honors will be provided by VFW Honor Guard Post #6975. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Shelley and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Rudy Shelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.