CHILHOWIE, Va. David Kecil Sheets, 82, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was a loving husband and dad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Lavon Sheets and Neal Sheets; two brothers, Lloyd and Bradley Sheets; two sister-in-law, Anna Lou and Cissy Sheets; and two lifelong friends, Bill Martin and Donald Shupe, all of Chilhowie. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice; son, Timothy Sheets; two brothers, Avery Sheets and wife, Linda, of Marion, Va., and Roger Sheets of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Polly Barr and husband, Sidney, of Chilhowie, Va.; sister-in-law, Alice Sheets of Chilhowie, Va.; sister-in-law, Brenda Hall and husband, D.K., of Chilhowie; and two special friends, Janie Martin and Jeff Blevins. He is also survived by a large number of nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly and have been so supportive of their uncle Kecil and one very special niece, Aurora. He was a faithful member of Grosses Creek Baptist Church and when he was able, he loved to sing in the choir. He retired after 47 years from General Dynamics of Marion, Va. A special thank you to all the nurses in the ICU and doctors at Johnston Memorial, who cared him during his sickness. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Grosses Creek Cemetery with Pastor George Jesse officiating and the Rev. Avery Sheets. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral home is serving the Sheets family.
