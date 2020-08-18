Shaw, Sally Jo Hopkins

Sally Jo Hopkins Shaw March 6, 1943 - August 17, 2020 BRISTOL, Tenn. Sally Jo Hopkins Shaw, went home to Jesus on Monday, August 17, 2020, at age 77, at Christian Care Center, Bristol, Tennessee. Sally was born in Meadowview, Virginia, on March 6, 1943, to the late John and Martha Hopkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Shaw III and two sisters, Betty Burke and Patsy Hushour. Sally had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel with her late husband. Besides her family, she loved the great outdoors, panning for gold, collecting old coins and antiques, metal detecting, her cats and she was an avid reader. While a current resident of Bristol, Virginia, she also lived in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arizona and Colorado. She is survived by two daughters, Shelby Peak and husband, Vaughn, of Irving, Texas, and Cathie Klassen and husband, Kirk, of Nashville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Mackensie Woods (Derek) and Kirsten and Clark Klassen; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brady, Deke and Bellamy Woods. She is also survived by four sisters, Peggy Dowell, Hazel Thomas, Margaret Garrett (Lynnwood), and Helen Hockett (Leo); one brother, Jimmy Hopkins (Cindy), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shaw. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
