Scyphers Jr., Paul Edison

July 3, 1941 - August 30, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Paul Edison Scyphers Jr. of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. A resident of Abingdon, Virginia, he was a native of Washington County, Virginia, growing up in the Brumley Gap Community. He had lived in Arlington, Virginia, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Johnson City, Tennessee, before moving to Abingdon in 2000. He was employed with federal government Metro in Washington, D.C. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a former member of the Washington County, Virginia Social Services Board appointed by the county Board of Supervisors, serving 8 years as Vice Chairman and Chairman of the board. He served as an election official in Arlington and Washington County, Virginia for 42 years. He also served on other boards, committees and projects throughout his life. He was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Troop leader and former member of Chamber of Commerce. He was proud of the fact that he had visited all 48 contiguous states. He was a life member of the Washington County Historical Society and other genealogical societies. He was a member of Princeton Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margie Scyphers. He is survived only by cousins and a very special cousin, Billy J. Scyphers and wife, Regina. He would like to thank Reverend Adam Wise and Frost Funeral Home and the entire staff for their friendship, compassion, special care, and personal service. He would also love to thank the doctors and staff at James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Hospital, Mountain Home, Tennessee, Home Instead Senior Care in Bristol, Virginia and Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia, for their care and devotion until the end of his life. A graveside will be held at Counts Cemetery, Brumley Gap Community, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with the Reverend Adam Wise officiating with Military Honors by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Please omit all flowers and a memorial register will be available at the funeral home and at the graveside for friends to sign. Online condolence's may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Scyphers. FROST FUNERAL HOME 250 East Main Street
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.