Scott, Wanda Hamm

October 17, 1950 - August 29, 2020 MARION, Va. Wanda Hamm Scott, age 69, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Wanda was born in Smyth County, on October 17, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ethel Eller Hamm; husband, Randy Scott; and daughter, Rebecca Edminston. She is survived by her son, Bryan Scott; brother, Ronald Hamm and wife, Roberta; special close friend, Cecil Thomas; and longtime family friend, Tim Boardwine. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Tim Boardwine officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family asks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that there be no visitation at the home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Scott family. Bradley's Funeral Home
