Scott, Paulette "Polly" Barr

March 11, 1944 - August 25, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Paulette "Polly" Barr Scott, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Meadowview, Va., on March 11, 1944, to the late Lloyd and Edith Blevins Barr. She attended Barrack School, Liberty Hall High School, and graduated from the Johnston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. Polly retired as a nurse at Bristol Regional Medical Center Surgical Services in 2017 after 37 years of service. She enjoyed nursing, helping others, and spending time with beloved family and friends. She served in many areas of ministry starting in the 1970's during which time Polly served women, youth, and missions. Polly and her husband, Roy, pastored and served as directors of the Joshua Mission Center, Inc. in Abingdon starting in 1995. During this time the mission provided comfort to those in need as well as donations to local and nationwide missions. Polly also volunteered with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. She will be remembered for her love and compassion shown to others. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her sister, Sue McVey; and brothers, Stanley, Tommy, and Bobby Barr. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 57 years, Roy A. Scott; daughters, Sharon Scott (Chuck) Wilhoite of Abingdon, Va., and Karen (Tim) DeFreitas of Elkin, N.C.; grandchildren, Brittni (Jonathan) Brown of Whitwell, Tenn., Joshua Woodward of Chattanooga, Tenn., Aaron (Ashley) DeFreitas of Christiansburg, Va., and Nikki DeFreitas (Jared) Williams of Caraboro, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Bayli J. Brown of Whitwell, Tenn.; sisters, Anita (Jamie) Sheets, and Libby (Vernon) Sturgill, both of Chilhowie, Va.; brothers, Sidney (Polly) Barr and Ronnie (Becky) Barr, both of Chilhowie, Va.; several nieces and nephews, and special friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joshua Mission Center, Inc., 27219 Camp Comfort Heights, Abingdon, VA 24211, in Mrs. Scott's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Paulette "Polly" Barr Scott is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service Abingdon, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.