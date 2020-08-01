Sanders, Joseph

Joseph Sanders of Bristol, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. Due to covid 19 a private graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the VA National Cemetery, in Mt. Home, Tenn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mr. Joseph Sanders and family are entrusted to R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.
