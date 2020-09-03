Salyer, Paul Clifford

July 12, 1945 - August 31, 2020 BRISTOL, Va. On August 31, 2020, Paul Clifford Salyer passed away at his home in Bristol, Va. He was born in Russell County, Va., the Castlewood section. He worked hard all of his life to provide for his family. He never complained and enjoyed working because it was an opportunity to meet new people. He worked at Valleydale Packers, Carolina Turkey and owned and operated P&A Produce. He also had a tree trimming operation. He flea marketed and yard saled to "make a dollar". He was sincere and tender hearted. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved family gatherings, sitting outside feeding his squirrels, moms cooking and family reunions. A part of him died when mom passed in June. They had shared 56 years of marriage and had many ups and downs in life's journey but they are in Heaven together now. They raised four children who adored them. They encouraged many along the way. As my cousin put it "he wasn't a minister but he ministered to many"! In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Salyer; his father and mother, Vince and Alice Salyer; brothers, Arthur Salyer and Arvil Salyer; and sisters, Louise Osborne and Mary Sue Herndon. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa and husband, Gary Baker; son, Randy and Angie Booth; daughter, Melisa Salyer Jackson; granddaughter, Whitney Jackson; sister, Nancy Price; several nieces and nephews, and in-laws. Special thanks to Stephany Phillippi and Ballad Hospice who helped to keep dad at home and comfortable. This obituary was lovingly written by his family. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2:45 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with Calvin Gobble and Terry Compton officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In accordance with current Covid-19 mandates and guidelines. Masks should be worn and social distancing practiced while inside the funeral home for the visitation and service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Salyer. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street
