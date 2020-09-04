Salyer, Paul Clifford

July 12, 1945 - August 31, 2020 BRISTOL, Va. On August 31, 2020, Paul Clifford Salyer passed away at his home in Bristol, Va. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2:45 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with Calvin Gobble and Terry Compton officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In accordance with current Covid-19 mandates and guidelines. Masks should be worn and social distancing practiced while inside the funeral home for the visitation and service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Salyer. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street
