Salyer, Mark Allen

January 16, 1960 - August 23, 2020 BRISTOL, Va. Mark Allen Salyer, 60, entered into glory on August 23, 2020, following a short illness. Mark was a loving husband, son, father, "Poppie", friend, and believer, who dedicated his entire life to serving and sacrificing for those he loved. Mark recently retired from Eastman, where he worked for 41 years and was able to travel to and live in Spain, Argentina, the UK, and Malaysia, a highlight of his career and his family's lives. In addition to his job, he was also a deacon at Fellowship Chapel in Bristol, Va., a volunteer paramedic for many years, a skilled craftsman, an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and hiking, a meticulous organizer of details, a lover of sci-fi movies, a grill master, and a fierce protector of his family. He was a man for whom a few words of love carried a great deal of meaning, and his humble acts of service for his loved ones will be remembered forever. Mark was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Mancle Salyer. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Salyer; his brother, Michael Salyer; and the love of his life and high school sweetheart of 37 years, Mona Salyer. He is also survived by his children, Mollie Moeck (Geoff), Max Salyer (Chelsea), and Macon Salyer (Sunny); and his grandchildren, who were the sunshine of his life, James and Elliott Moeck and Reese Salyer. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, Va. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. presided by Pastor Scott Price. Graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Mt. Rose Cemetery with Ron Davidson, Wes Davidson, Jon Davidson, Jerry Singleton, Daniel Davidson, and Matthew Davidson serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to convene at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a gift to Fellowship Chapel in Mark's honor. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Mark Allen Salyer is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 East Main Street
