Janie Elizabeth Leonard Salyer, age 82, was called home to our Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home in Abingdon, Va. She was met at heavens gates by her lifelong dancing partner, and the love her life Gene Salyer. Janie was married to David Eugene Sayler in 1953, and together they raised five loving children. Janie was a dedicated wife and mother first and formost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mamaw. Janie was blessed with a family who loved and will miss her dearly. Her stepmother, Ruby Leonard; her son, Arther and wife, Beverly Salyer; daughters, Brenda Cowan, Pat Salyer, Angela and the late Michael Leonard, Kitty and husband, John Canter; her grandchildren, Michael Statzer, who was waiting in heaven to take her hand, Jessica Salyer, Larry Leonard, Zach Canter, Cindy Testerman and Kristi Fore; and great-grandchildren, Makayla, Jordan, Gillie, and Blakelee. Due to COVID-19, A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Susong Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Childers officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Leonard, Ben Fore, Kevin Testerman, Zack Canter, Bill Haworth, and Danny Atwoot. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share your condolences and memories at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
