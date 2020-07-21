Dale Edward Ryan, age 68, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1951, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Vernie Ryan and Geneva Mumpower Gobble, and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He was a member of the Suburban Christian Church. Mr. Ryan was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran serving 3 tours, and was a Purple Heart recipient. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, J.D. Ryan. Surviving include his sister, Glenna McCroskey and husband Bill; sister-in-law, Gaynell Ryan; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be private in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew, Ted Ryan officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
