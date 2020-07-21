Robert (Andy) Rutherford Robert (Andy) Rutherford, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence. Andy was a dedicated husband, loving brother, and loving uncle. He was a graduate of King College, business owner and technician at Walmart for many years. Along with his parents, Bob and Louise Rutherford, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Hodges Rutherford. Survivors include his cousin, Jim Rutherford; sister-in-law, Becky Rutherford (wife, of Jim); niece and nephews, Taylor Rutherford (Dustin) Morelock and James William Rutherford; grand-nephew, Garrett Morelock. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Patterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Avenue Methodist Church, 1127 Virginia Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Rutherford family.
Most Popular
-
Hometown Stories: Businessman buys old school with plans to help nonprofits
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
-
The latest ranking of Joe Biden's most likely vice presidential picks
-
Twenty questions from the VHSL’s decision on fall sports
-
Hubbard, Courtney
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.