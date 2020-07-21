Robert (Andy) Rutherford Robert (Andy) Rutherford, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence. Andy was a dedicated husband, loving brother, and loving uncle. He was a graduate of King College, business owner and technician at Walmart for many years. Along with his parents, Bob and Louise Rutherford, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Hodges Rutherford. Survivors include his cousin, Jim Rutherford; sister-in-law, Becky Rutherford (wife, of Jim); niece and nephews, Taylor Rutherford (Dustin) Morelock and James William Rutherford; grand-nephew, Garrett Morelock. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Patterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Avenue Methodist Church, 1127 Virginia Ave., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Rutherford family.

